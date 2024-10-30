U.S. Air National Guard Joshua Farol with the 146th Emergency Management Flight delivers a video shout-out to friends and family at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Nov. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 18:59
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|942481
|VIRIN:
|241103-Z-QY689-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110662680
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tech. Sgt. Joshua Farol Los Angeles Chargers, by MSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.