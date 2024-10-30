Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Irons Pittsburgh Steelers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Jonathan Irons with the 146th Security Forces Squadron delivers a video shout-out to friends and family at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Nov. 2, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 18:35
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 942477
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-CA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_110662663
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Irons Pittsburgh Steelers, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran's Day
    NFLSteelers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download