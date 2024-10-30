U.S. Air National Guard Jonathan Irons with the 146th Security Forces Squadron delivers a video shout-out to friends and family at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Nov. 2, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 18:35
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|942477
|VIRIN:
|241102-Z-CA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110662663
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Irons Pittsburgh Steelers, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.