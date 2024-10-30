Members of the 118th Wing honored veterans past and present for Veterans Day, Nov. 3, 2024 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. Participating in events across the Nashville area to show their support and gratitude, Airmen visit local schools and veterans' centers, sharing stories and connecting with the community. Our Wing’s involvement underscores our commitment to honoring service and fostering connections with former military members, ensuring their contributions are remembered and celebrated. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 16:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
This work, 118th Wing Spreads Veterans Day Love, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
