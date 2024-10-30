118th Wing Spreads Veterans Day Love

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 118th Wing honored veterans past and present for Veterans Day, Nov. 3, 2024 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. Participating in events across the Nashville area to show their support and gratitude, Airmen visit local schools and veterans' centers, sharing stories and connecting with the community. Our Wing’s involvement underscores our commitment to honoring service and fostering connections with former military members, ensuring their contributions are remembered and celebrated. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)