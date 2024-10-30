Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    118th Wing Spreads Veterans Day Love

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Members of the 118th Wing honored veterans past and present for Veterans Day, Nov. 3, 2024 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. Participating in events across the Nashville area to show their support and gratitude, Airmen visit local schools and veterans' centers, sharing stories and connecting with the community. Our Wing’s involvement underscores our commitment to honoring service and fostering connections with former military members, ensuring their contributions are remembered and celebrated. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)

    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

