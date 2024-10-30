Ohio National Guard chaplains build relations with Serbian Armed Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942452" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Ohio National Guard and Serbian Armed Forces’ chaplaincy worked together as part of the State Partnership Program between the two in Belgrade, September 12-15, 2024. The SPP between the Ohio National Guard and Serbia aims to strengthen relationships that enhance global security, understanding and cooperation between the two partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser)