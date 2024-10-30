The Ohio National Guard and Serbian Armed Forces’ chaplaincy worked together as part of the State Partnership Program between the two in Belgrade, September 12-15, 2024. The SPP between the Ohio National Guard and Serbia aims to strengthen relationships that enhance global security, understanding and cooperation between the two partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 14:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|942452
|VIRIN:
|240912-F-IF143-3308
|Filename:
|DOD_110662272
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|BELGRADE, SRBIJA, RS
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard chaplains build relations with Serbian Armed Forces, by A1C Josh Kaeser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
