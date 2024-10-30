Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard chaplains build relations with Serbian Armed Forces

    BELGRADE, SRBIJA, SERBIA

    09.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser 

    178th Wing

    The Ohio National Guard and Serbian Armed Forces’ chaplaincy worked together as part of the State Partnership Program between the two in Belgrade, September 12-15, 2024. The SPP between the Ohio National Guard and Serbia aims to strengthen relationships that enhance global security, understanding and cooperation between the two partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 14:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942452
    VIRIN: 240912-F-IF143-3308
    Filename: DOD_110662272
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: BELGRADE, SRBIJA, RS

    Ohio National Guard
    Serbia
    Chaplains
    Orthodox
    State Partner

