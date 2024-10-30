Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Jumps into Water to Save Man from Sinking Car After Crash

    SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Paul Dangelo and Champaign County Deputy Christopher Culler jumped into a pond to save a man from a sinking vehicle after a collision near Springfield, Ohio on May 31, 2024. The two men risked their lives pulling an injured man out of a completely submerged vehicle, going above and beyond their call of duty. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 14:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942451
    VIRIN: 240601-F-IF143-7138
    Filename: DOD_110662254
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OHIO, US

    Life-saving
    Airman
    Heroic
    178th Wing

