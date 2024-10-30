Airman Jumps into Water to Save Man from Sinking Car After Crash

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Paul Dangelo and Champaign County Deputy Christopher Culler jumped into a pond to save a man from a sinking vehicle after a collision near Springfield, Ohio on May 31, 2024. The two men risked their lives pulling an injured man out of a completely submerged vehicle, going above and beyond their call of duty. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser)