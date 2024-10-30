Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    118th Wing, Liberty Elementary Celebrates Veterans Day

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Maj. Tim Amos, from the 236th Intelligence Squadron, sends a special message honoring Veterans Day and Liberty Elementary School at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee, October 3, 2024. Liberty Elementary are recent recipients of the Tennessee Purple Star School Award, provided to military-friendly schools that display a major commitment to serving military-connected families and students. On behalf of all veterans, we are grateful for the recognition and care they show to military families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 16:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 942450
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-TI414-1001
    Filename: DOD_110662253
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 118th Wing, Liberty Elementary Celebrates Veterans Day, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Tennessee
    military families
    Nashville
    118th Wing

