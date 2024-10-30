Maj. Tim Amos, from the 236th Intelligence Squadron, sends a special message honoring Veterans Day and Liberty Elementary School at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee, October 3, 2024. Liberty Elementary are recent recipients of the Tennessee Purple Star School Award, provided to military-friendly schools that display a major commitment to serving military-connected families and students. On behalf of all veterans, we are grateful for the recognition and care they show to military families.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 16:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|942450
|VIRIN:
|241102-Z-TI414-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110662253
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 118th Wing, Liberty Elementary Celebrates Veterans Day, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.