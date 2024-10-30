118th Wing, Liberty Elementary Celebrates Veterans Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Tim Amos, from the 236th Intelligence Squadron, sends a special message honoring Veterans Day and Liberty Elementary School at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee, October 3, 2024. Liberty Elementary are recent recipients of the Tennessee Purple Star School Award, provided to military-friendly schools that display a major commitment to serving military-connected families and students. On behalf of all veterans, we are grateful for the recognition and care they show to military families.