    Lt. Col. Gabriel Paulian-Florida Gators

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gabriel Paulian, assigned to the 125th Medical Group, gives a shoutout to the Florida Gators at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Nov. 2, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 12:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 942443
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-ZR251-1003
    Filename: DOD_110662136
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Gabriel Paulian-Florida Gators, by SrA Brooke Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Florida Gators
    NCAAFootball

