U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Tyrece Moore, the communications chief for Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, explains what MRF-SEA is and its roles in the Indo-Pacific Region, Nov. 2, 2024. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 11:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942437
|VIRIN:
|241102-M-DC769-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110662098
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|BATAM ISLAND, ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-SEA: Who we are, by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
