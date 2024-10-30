Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA: Who we are

    BATAM ISLAND, INDONESIA

    11.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Tyrece Moore, the communications chief for Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, explains what MRF-SEA is and its roles in the Indo-Pacific Region, Nov. 2, 2024. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942437
    VIRIN: 241102-M-DC769-2001
    Filename: DOD_110662098
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: BATAM ISLAND, ID

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, MRF-SEA: Who we are, by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

