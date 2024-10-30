U.S. Soldiers assigned to 382nd Sapper Engineer Company, 365th Engineer Battalion, conduct drivers training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2024. Soldiers obtain licenses in Humvees, mine-resistant, ambush protected vehicles and light medium tactical vehicles to maintain an excellent standard of readiness for future missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 15:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942436
|VIRIN:
|241102-Z-JA962-8351
|Filename:
|DOD_110662093
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Driver Training, by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Indiantown Gap