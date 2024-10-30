Air Force ROTC Detachment 780 visits Joe Foss Field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Reserve Officer's Training Corps Detachment 780 Cadets are at the 114th Fighter Wing Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, SD to see flight operations, maintenance, security, and an officer panel October 17, 2024. The Cadets were there on a tour to see the base. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)