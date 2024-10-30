Air Force Reserve Officer's Training Corps Detachment 780 Cadets are at the 114th Fighter Wing Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, SD to see flight operations, maintenance, security, and an officer panel October 17, 2024. The Cadets were there on a tour to see the base. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 11:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|942434
|VIRIN:
|241017-Z-OP380-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110662052
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force ROTC Detachment 780 visits Joe Foss Field, by A1C Kyle St Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
