    Air Force ROTC Detachment 780 visits Joe Foss Field

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle St Pierre 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Air Force Reserve Officer's Training Corps Detachment 780 Cadets are at the 114th Fighter Wing Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, SD to see flight operations, maintenance, security, and an officer panel October 17, 2024. The Cadets were there on a tour to see the base. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 11:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942434
    VIRIN: 241017-Z-OP380-1001
    Filename: DOD_110662052
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    Leadership
    ROTC
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW

