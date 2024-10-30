Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Return Home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard return to their loved ones at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2024. These Soldiers returned home from a year-long deployment to Africa and were greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942433
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-AS496-2864
    Filename: DOD_110662051
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Return Home, by SGT Du-Marc Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Return Home
    56th Brigade Combat Team
    Family and Community
    Horn of Africa (HoA)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download