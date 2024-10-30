Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drivers training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 382nd Sapper Engineer Company, 365th Engineer Battalion, conduct drivers training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2024. Soldiers obtain licenses in Humvees, mine-resistant, ambush protected vehicles and light medium tactical vehicles to maintain an excellent standard of readiness for future missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942430
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-JA962-9656
    Filename: DOD_110662005
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drivers training, by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Combat Engineers
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    365th Engineer Battalion
    Drivers Training
    382nd SAPPER Engineer company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download