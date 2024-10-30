Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 360th Civil Affairs Brigade conducts pistol training qualification at the Combat Pistol Range in Hopkins, South Carolina, on November 1, 2024. Each soldier is given 30 9mm round magazines to shoot from the standing, kneeling and moving positions. The training allows the soldiers to familiarize themselves with the M17 weapons in a safe and controlled environment.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942416
|VIRIN:
|241101-A-UV833-7709
|Filename:
|DOD_110661897
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|HOPKINS, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 360th Civil Affairs Combat Pistol Qualification, by SSG Matthew Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
