360th Civil Affairs Combat Pistol Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942416" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 360th Civil Affairs Brigade conducts pistol training qualification at the Combat Pistol Range in Hopkins, South Carolina, on November 1, 2024. Each soldier is given 30 9mm round magazines to shoot from the standing, kneeling and moving positions. The training allows the soldiers to familiarize themselves with the M17 weapons in a safe and controlled environment.