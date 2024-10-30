Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    360th Civil Affairs Combat Pistol Qualification

    HOPKINS, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 360th Civil Affairs Brigade conducts pistol training qualification at the Combat Pistol Range in Hopkins, South Carolina, on November 1, 2024. Each soldier is given 30 9mm round magazines to shoot from the standing, kneeling and moving positions. The training allows the soldiers to familiarize themselves with the M17 weapons in a safe and controlled environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942416
    VIRIN: 241101-A-UV833-7709
    Filename: DOD_110661897
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: HOPKINS, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 360th Civil Affairs Combat Pistol Qualification, by SSG Matthew Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    360th Civil Affairs Brigade
    m17
    Civil Affairs
    weapons

