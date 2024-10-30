360th Civil Affairs Brigade Conducts Pistol Training with New M17 Pistols

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve's 360th Civil Affairs Brigade participate in pistol training at the Pistol Qualification Range in Hopkins, South Carolina, on November 1, 2024. The training session includes loading and firing the Army’s new M17 pistol, aimed at familiarizing soldiers with the updated weapon system as they prepare to meet qualification standards. This training session allows soldiers of the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade to build familiarity with the M17 pistol, ensuring preparedness and enhancing marksmanship skills on the new weapon system.