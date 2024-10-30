Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    360th Civil Affairs Brigade Conducts Pistol Training with New M17 Pistols

    HOPKINS, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve's 360th Civil Affairs Brigade participate in pistol training at the Pistol Qualification Range in Hopkins, South Carolina, on November 1, 2024. The training session includes loading and firing the Army’s new M17 pistol, aimed at familiarizing soldiers with the updated weapon system as they prepare to meet qualification standards. This training session allows soldiers of the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade to build familiarity with the M17 pistol, ensuring preparedness and enhancing marksmanship skills on the new weapon system.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942413
    VIRIN: 241101-A-MC340-7838
    Filename: DOD_110661752
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: HOPKINS, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 360th Civil Affairs Brigade Conducts Pistol Training with New M17 Pistols, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

