Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve's 360th Civil Affairs Brigade participate in pistol training at the Pistol Qualification Range in Hopkins, South Carolina, on November 1, 2024. The training session includes loading and firing the Army’s new M17 pistol, aimed at familiarizing soldiers with the updated weapon system as they prepare to meet qualification standards. This training session allows soldiers of the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade to build familiarity with the M17 pistol, ensuring preparedness and enhancing marksmanship skills on the new weapon system.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 09:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942413
|VIRIN:
|241101-A-MC340-7838
|Filename:
|DOD_110661752
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|HOPKINS, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 360th Civil Affairs Brigade Conducts Pistol Training with New M17 Pistols, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
