Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs 2 people following zip-line collision in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    11.01.2024

    Video by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew hoists a woman and a man who sustained multiple injuries following a zip-line collision in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The patients were transported to the 'Centro Medico' Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 08:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942402
    VIRIN: 241101-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110661606
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    COAST GUARD AIR STATION BORINQUEN
    Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen rescue swimmers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download