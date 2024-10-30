Coast Guard medevacs 2 people following zip-line collision in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew hoists a woman and a man who sustained multiple injuries following a zip-line collision in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The patients were transported to the 'Centro Medico' Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
