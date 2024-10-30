Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines continue to perform flight operations during Freedom Flag 24-1 (B-Roll)

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing perform flight operations during Exercise Freedom Flag 24-1 at Pohang, South Korea, Oct 29, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 is a large-scale, military exercise between Republic of Korea and U.S. forces on the Korean peninsula with a focus on realistic training and high-end tactics, techniques, and procedures with combined forces against an advanced adversary. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 07:26
    Location: POHANG, KR

    This work, Marines continue to perform flight operations during Freedom Flag 24-1 (B-Roll), by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    flight line
    1st MAW
    The bats
    FF 24-1

