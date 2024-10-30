Marines continue to perform flight operations during Freedom Flag 24-1 (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing perform flight operations during Exercise Freedom Flag 24-1 at Pohang, South Korea, Oct 29, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 is a large-scale, military exercise between Republic of Korea and U.S. forces on the Korean peninsula with a focus on realistic training and high-end tactics, techniques, and procedures with combined forces against an advanced adversary. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 07:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942398
|VIRIN:
|241029-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110661403
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
