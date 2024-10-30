Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIDEO: CMSAF David Flosi addresses Airmen during A/TA 2024

    GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Christopher Bishop 

    Air Mobility Command

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi addresses more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium Nov. 1, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Flosi stressed the importance of Rapid Global Mobility and its vital role in an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Bishop)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942386
    VIRIN: 241101-F-KA958-3054
    Filename: DOD_110660950
    Length: 00:26:41
    Location: GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VIDEO: CMSAF David Flosi addresses Airmen during A/TA 2024, by Christopher Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ATA24

