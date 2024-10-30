Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi addresses more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium Nov. 1, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Flosi stressed the importance of Rapid Global Mobility and its vital role in an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942386
|VIRIN:
|241101-F-KA958-3054
|Filename:
|DOD_110660950
|Length:
|00:26:41
|Location:
|GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VIDEO: CMSAF David Flosi addresses Airmen during A/TA 2024, by Christopher Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.