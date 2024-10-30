U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, Air Mobility Command command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, Air Force Reserve Command command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, Air Force Special Operations Command command chief, address more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium, Nov. 1, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. This year's conference--the first hosting a major command command chief panel--featured nine keynote speakers and 22 seminars centering on supporting Airmen, strengthening readiness and reoptimizing for Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942381
|VIRIN:
|241101-F-KA958-5840
|Filename:
|DOD_110660864
|Length:
|00:49:49
|Location:
|GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VIDEO: MAJCOM Command Chiefs Panel, A/TA 2024, by Christopher Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.