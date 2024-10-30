Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIDEO: MAJCOM Command Chiefs Panel, A/TA 2024

    GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Christopher Bishop 

    Air Mobility Command

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, Air Mobility Command command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, Air Force Reserve Command command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, Air Force Special Operations Command command chief, address more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium, Nov. 1, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. This year's conference--the first hosting a major command command chief panel--featured nine keynote speakers and 22 seminars centering on supporting Airmen, strengthening readiness and reoptimizing for Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Bishop)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942381
    VIRIN: 241101-F-KA958-5840
    Filename: DOD_110660864
    Length: 00:49:49
    Location: GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US

