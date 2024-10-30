VIDEO: MAJCOM Command Chiefs Panel, A/TA 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942381" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, Air Mobility Command command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, Air Force Reserve Command command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, Air Force Special Operations Command command chief, address more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium, Nov. 1, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. This year's conference--the first hosting a major command command chief panel--featured nine keynote speakers and 22 seminars centering on supporting Airmen, strengthening readiness and reoptimizing for Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Bishop)