Lt. Col. Joey Brewer discusses the Kabul Airlift at the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Symposium Nov. 1, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942379
|VIRIN:
|241101-F-KA958-1480
|Filename:
|DOD_110660862
|Length:
|00:35:45
|Location:
|GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VIDEO: Lt. Col. Joey Brewer Kabul Airlift Presentation, A/TA 2024, by Christopher Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.