    Maryland National Guardsmen Assist in Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, unload supplies from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during Hurricane Helene relief efforts near Asheville, North Carolina, October 5, 2024. The team traveled to a variety of locations across Western North Carolina to drop supplies to towns in need after the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942377
    VIRIN: 241005-F-YE885-2619
    Filename: DOD_110660851
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guardsmen Assist in Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts, by Maj. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Human Aid
    Hurrican Helene

