    VIDEO: SECAF highlights mobility initiatives, increasing role in Great Power Competition at A/TA Symposium

    GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Christopher Bishop 

    Air Mobility Command

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall addresses 1,000 Airmen, community leaders and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium Nov. 1, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. He discussed the U.S. Air Force's efforts to reoptimize for Great Power Competition and the need to modernize the force to better posture the Department of Defense to more effectively deter China. Summer 2025 stands as a testing ground for reoptimization as the Air Force and Air Mobility Command conduct major exercises in the Pacific, including Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC), Mobility Guardian 2025, and several others. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Bishop)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 14:50
    Length: 00:24:50
    Location: GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US

