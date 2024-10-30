VIDEO: SECAF highlights mobility initiatives, increasing role in Great Power Competition at A/TA Symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942374" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall addresses 1,000 Airmen, community leaders and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium Nov. 1, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. He discussed the U.S. Air Force's efforts to reoptimize for Great Power Competition and the need to modernize the force to better posture the Department of Defense to more effectively deter China. Summer 2025 stands as a testing ground for reoptimization as the Air Force and Air Mobility Command conduct major exercises in the Pacific, including Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC), Mobility Guardian 2025, and several others. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Bishop)