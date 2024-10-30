VIDEO: Lt. Gen. John Healy delivers keynote address at 56th Annual A/TA Symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Air Force Reserve Command commander, addresses more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium Nov. 1, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. This year's conference featured nine keynote speakers and 22 seminars centering on supporting Airmen, strengthening readiness and reoptimizing for Great Power Competition. (Courtesy Video)