    VIDEO: Lt. Gen. John Healy delivers keynote address at 56th Annual A/TA Symposium

    GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Christopher Bishop 

    Air Mobility Command

    Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Air Force Reserve Command commander, addresses more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium Nov. 1, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. This year's conference featured nine keynote speakers and 22 seminars centering on supporting Airmen, strengthening readiness and reoptimizing for Great Power Competition. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 14:50
    Location: GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US

    This work, VIDEO: Lt. Gen. John Healy delivers keynote address at 56th Annual A/TA Symposium, by Christopher Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

