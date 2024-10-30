Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Air Force Reserve Command commander, addresses more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium Nov. 1, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. This year's conference featured nine keynote speakers and 22 seminars centering on supporting Airmen, strengthening readiness and reoptimizing for Great Power Competition. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942373
|VIRIN:
|241101-F-KA958-5144
|Filename:
|DOD_110660820
|Length:
|00:25:46
|Location:
|GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VIDEO: Lt. Gen. John Healy delivers keynote address at 56th Annual A/TA Symposium, by Christopher Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
