    Strong Griffin: NATO flexes maneuvering might in Lithuanian exercise

    LITHUANIA

    10.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Galindez, a native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, an armored vehicle crewman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about his experience at exercise Strong Griffin, around Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Oct. 27, 2024. Exercise Strong Griffin included several NATO allied countries engaging in dynamic maneuver actions using armored and dismounted elements. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 16:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 942369
    VIRIN: 241026-A-JU958-9982
    Filename: DOD_110660721
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: LT
    Hometown: BAYAMON, PR
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

