    Strong Griffin: NATO flexes maneuvering might in Lithuanian exercise

    LITHUANIA

    10.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army units consisting of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and elements of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in exercise Strong Griffin, around Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Oct. 27, 2024. Strong Griffin, a Lithuanian-led exercise, included several NATO allied countries engaging in dynamic maneuver actions using armored and dismounted elements. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942368
    VIRIN: 241026-A-JU958-1161
    Filename: DOD_110660720
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: LT
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

