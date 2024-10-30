Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Engineers visits Hurricane Milton-battered Florida and North Carolina

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    SARASOTA, Fla. (Oct. 31, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 56th chief of engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, visited the Sarasota, Florida, and North Carolina areas to meet with leaders and volunteers involved with USACE's Hurricane Milton response. He thanks responders for their consistent hard work, compassion and devotion to helping people recover from these natural disasters.

    Visit the Hurricane Milton response webpage for the most up-to-date information:
    https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Emergency-Operations/Hurricane-Milton/.

    For imagery and video, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/search/?q=usace+milton24&view=grid&sort=publishdate.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 13:37
    Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US

