Chief of Engineers visits Hurricane Milton-battered Florida and North Carolina

SARASOTA, Fla. (Oct. 31, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 56th chief of engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, visited the Sarasota, Florida, and North Carolina areas to meet with leaders and volunteers involved with USACE's Hurricane Milton response. He thanks responders for their consistent hard work, compassion and devotion to helping people recover from these natural disasters.
Visit the Hurricane Milton response webpage for the most up-to-date information:
https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Emergency-Operations/Hurricane-Milton/.
For imagery and video, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/search/?q=usace+milton24&view=grid&sort=publishdate.
