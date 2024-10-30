Chief of Engineers visits Hurricane Milton-battered Florida and North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SARASOTA, Fla. (Oct. 31, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 56th chief of engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, visited the Sarasota, Florida, and North Carolina areas to meet with leaders and volunteers involved with USACE's Hurricane Milton response. He thanks responders for their consistent hard work, compassion and devotion to helping people recover from these natural disasters.



Visit the Hurricane Milton response webpage for the most up-to-date information:

https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Emergency-Operations/Hurricane-Milton/.



For imagery and video, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/search/?q=usace+milton24&view=grid&sort=publishdate.