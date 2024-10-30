The U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron showcases it's on-base shuttle capabilities within the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. The shuttle provides transportation for members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing 24/7 and offers various stops at key locations. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 05:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|942354
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-LY429-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110660485
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ELRS ground transportation on-base shuttle, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.