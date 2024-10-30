Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th ELRS ground transportation on-base shuttle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron showcases it's on-base shuttle capabilities within the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. The shuttle provides transportation for members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing 24/7 and offers various stops at key locations. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 05:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942354
    VIRIN: 241030-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_110660485
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ELRS ground transportation on-base shuttle, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, USCENTCOM, LRS, 379ELRS, 379AEW, Ground Transportation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download