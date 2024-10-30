Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech. Sgt. Jefonda Smith - Pittsburgh Steelers Shout-Out

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.28.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing give a video shout-out in support of their respective NFL teams and Veterans Day. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 05:16
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 942346
    VIRIN: 241029-F-LY429-1029
    Filename: DOD_110660476
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Jefonda Smith - Pittsburgh Steelers Shout-Out, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NFL, NFLSteelers, Shoutout, Sports, Veterans Day, USAF

