Strong Griffin: NATO flexes maneuvering might in Lithuanian exercise

U.S. Army Sgt. Ellen Guisti, a native of Yuma, Arizona, an armored vehicle crewman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about her experience at exercise Strong Griffin, around Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Oct. 27, 2024. Strong Griffin, a Lithuanian-led exercise, included several NATO allied countries engaging in dynamic maneuver actions using armored and dismounted elements. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott)