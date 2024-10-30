1LT Gabriel Depaolo with the 217th EOD out of San Luis Obispo County, California talks about his unit, what they do, and what's required to be part of an explosive ordnance disposal unit. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Quirós)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 00:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|942313
|VIRIN:
|240804-A-SN714-1017
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110660373
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|BELL, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Recruiting, by SSG Manuel Quirós, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.