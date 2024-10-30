Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Recruiting

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Quirós 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    1LT Gabriel Depaolo with the 217th EOD out of San Luis Obispo County, California talks about his unit, what they do, and what's required to be part of an explosive ordnance disposal unit. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Quirós)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 942313
    VIRIN: 240804-A-SN714-1017
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110660373
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: BELL, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Torrance
    Bell
    California National Guard
    California
    Army Reserve
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

