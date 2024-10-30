Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaskans working together to support Kotzebue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Organized Militia members assigned to Joint Task Force - Kotzebue join local and state responders to assist the Arctic Circle community of Kotzebue with recovery efforts following a storm that caused severe flooding along Alaska’s West Coast. In response to the storm's impact, Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a state disaster emergency on October 22, 2024. With winter rapidly approaching, the teams are on the ground assisting in critical recovery work—clearing debris, repairing pipes, and securing homes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 20:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942309
    VIRIN: 241028-Z-CA180-2001
    Filename: DOD_110660315
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaskans working together to support Kotzebue, by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kotzebue
    flood response
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Organized Militia
    JTF Kotzebue 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download