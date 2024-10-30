Alaskans working together to support Kotzebue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Organized Militia members assigned to Joint Task Force - Kotzebue join local and state responders to assist the Arctic Circle community of Kotzebue with recovery efforts following a storm that caused severe flooding along Alaska’s West Coast. In response to the storm's impact, Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a state disaster emergency on October 22, 2024. With winter rapidly approaching, the teams are on the ground assisting in critical recovery work—clearing debris, repairing pipes, and securing homes.