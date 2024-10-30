Alaskans working together to support Kotzebue

Alaska Organized Militia members assigned to Joint Task Force - Kotzebue join local and state responders to assist the Arctic Circle community of Kotzebue with recovery efforts following a storm that caused severe flooding along Alaska’s West Coast. In response to the storm's impact, Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a state disaster emergency on October 22, 2024. With winter rapidly approaching, the teams are on the ground assisting in critical recovery work—clearing debris, repairing pipes, and securing homes.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 20:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|942309
|VIRIN:
|241028-Z-CA180-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110660315
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
