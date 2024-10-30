Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polar Force 25-2 Camp Madbull Operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Airman Moises Vasquez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from multiple units of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, conduct simulated deployed environment operations during Exercise POLAR FORCE 25-2, Oct. 22, 2024. POLAR FORCE is a training exercise designed to test JBER’s mission readiness as well as honing Airmen’s skills and techniques in a simulated expeditionary environment. Airmen refined contingency tactics, techniques and procedures to support the base's ability to integrate, mobilize, and prepare assigned personnel, aircraft and equipment for a wartime mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Moises Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 19:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942307
    VIRIN: 241023-F-EM850-1001
    Filename: DOD_110660198
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polar Force 25-2 Camp Madbull Operations, by Amn Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Readiness
    JBER
    ArcticReadiness
    PolarForce25-2
    PF25-2

