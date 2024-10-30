U.S. Air Force Airmen from multiple units of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, conduct simulated deployed environment operations during Exercise POLAR FORCE 25-2, Oct. 22, 2024. POLAR FORCE is a training exercise designed to test JBER’s mission readiness as well as honing Airmen’s skills and techniques in a simulated expeditionary environment. Airmen refined contingency tactics, techniques and procedures to support the base's ability to integrate, mobilize, and prepare assigned personnel, aircraft and equipment for a wartime mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Moises Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 19:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942307
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-EM850-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110660198
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Polar Force 25-2 Camp Madbull Operations, by Amn Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
