Coast Guard District 17 Operation North Pacific Guard 2024

What is IUUF? Illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing is currently the leading global maritime security threat in the world. Up to 27 million tons of fish are caught illegally each year, accounting for 20-30% of global annual catch. Global losses are estimated to be as much as $23.5 billion per year. Combatting IUUF ensures fishers’ livelihoods are protected, ports where catch is distributed remain economically robust, and U.S. seafood consumers are able to support an industry dedicated to long-term resource sustainability.

U.S. Coast Guard footage courtesy of Air Station Kodiak