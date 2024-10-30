U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team perform maintenance on various vehicles and equipment at Surface Equipment Maintenance Facility 16 in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 2024. These Soldiers play a key role in keeping Pennsylvania National Guard equipment ready for missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|11.01.2024
|11.01.2024 17:04
|B-Roll
|942283
|241101-Z-IK914-9603
|DOD_110660052
|00:00:31
|ELIZABETHTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
This work, SEMF 16, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pennsylvania
Fort Indiantown Gap
Army National Guard