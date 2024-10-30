Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Marines, Sailors conclude six-month deployment to Australia

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    10.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Earik Barton and Cpl. Migel Reynosa

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participate in various operations, exercises and training events throughout an annual, six-month rotation to Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia from April to Oct., 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners to provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa and Cpl. Earik Barton) 

    This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Powerful Motivational composed by Color of Music/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com and DeWolfe: Act of Heroism composed by Petrus Notermans/Synctracks/dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 16:42
    This work, MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Marines, Sailors conclude six-month deployment to Australia, by Cpl Earik Barton and Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Darwin
    MAGTF
    MRF-D
    USMCNEWS

