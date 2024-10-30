U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participate in various operations, exercises and training events throughout an annual, six-month rotation to Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia from April to Oct., 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners to provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa and Cpl. Earik Barton)
This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Powerful Motivational composed by Color of Music/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com and DeWolfe: Act of Heroism composed by Petrus Notermans/Synctracks/dewolfemusic.com
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 16:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942281
|VIRIN:
|241025-M-PI941-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110660005
|Length:
|00:11:18
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Marines, Sailors conclude six-month deployment to Australia, by Cpl Earik Barton and Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
