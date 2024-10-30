MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Marines, Sailors conclude six-month deployment to Australia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participate in various operations, exercises and training events throughout an annual, six-month rotation to Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia from April to Oct., 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners to provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa and Cpl. Earik Barton)



This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Powerful Motivational composed by Color of Music/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com and DeWolfe: Act of Heroism composed by Petrus Notermans/Synctracks/dewolfemusic.com