video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942279" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres, 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs apprentice, dresses and acts as a bird at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. This video was created to inform the local public of bird strikes and persuade people to turn off their lights at night as part of the Lights Out For Birds campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)