    Lights Out for Birds

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres, 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs apprentice, dresses and acts as a bird at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. This video was created to inform the local public of bird strikes and persuade people to turn off their lights at night as part of the Lights Out For Birds campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 16:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 942279
    VIRIN: 241101-F-RN563-1001
    Filename: DOD_110659975
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    bird strike reduction program
    bird strike prevention
    bird strike
    USDA APHIS Wildlife Services
    Lights Out for Birds

