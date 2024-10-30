Maj. Bill Leasure from the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs - Northeast sends a shoutout to the New York Islanders.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 15:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|942267
|VIRIN:
|241031-A-EA414-6558
|PIN:
|14
|Filename:
|DOD_110659853
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|MERCERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAJ Leasure NY Islanders Shoutout, by MSG Seth Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New York City