649th Regional Support Group CSM discusses Defender University training at Fort McCoy

Command Sgt. Maj. David Sayers, command sergeant major with the 649th Regional Support Group, an Army Reserve unit, discusses his unit holding a "Defender University" training event Oct. 23, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The unit had 36 participants training in the effort learning more about noncommissioned officer-level tasks and requirements in the Army. The 649th held their training at Logistical Staging Area-Freedom at Fort McCoy. The event took place over several days and culminated in an NCO Induction Ceremony on post. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)