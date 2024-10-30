Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEMF 16

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ELIZABETHTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team perform maintenance on various vehicles and equipment at Surface Equipment Maintenance Facility 16 in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 2024. These Soldiers play a key role in keeping Pennsylvania National Guard equipment ready for missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942239
    VIRIN: 241101-Z-IK914-9830
    Filename: DOD_110659605
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: ELIZABETHTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEMF 16, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Maintenance

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    logistics
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download