MCRD San Diego Delta Company Graduation

The new Marines of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, November 1, 2024. The graduation marked the completion of the 13-week transformation, which included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were granted 10 days of leave before taking the next step in their training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.
|11.01.2024
|11.01.2024 16:57
|Video Productions
|942238
|DOD_110659591
|01:09:23
|US
|1
|1
