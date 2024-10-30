Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD San Diego Delta Company Graduation

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    The new Marines of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, November 1, 2024. The graduation marked the completion of the 13-week transformation, which included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were granted 10 days of leave before taking the next step in their training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942238
    Filename: DOD_110659591
    Length: 01:09:23
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Marines
    Marine Graduation
    Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion

