U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Smiley, commander of California Army National Guard, comments on the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 17:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|942237
|VIRIN:
|110124-A-LL409-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110659551
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Smiley at L.A. Total Army Career Fair, by SSG Philip Ribas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
