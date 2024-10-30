Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hon Dr. Douglas C. Schmidt Discusses DOT&E Strategy & Implementation

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Director Operational Test & Evaluation

    DOT&E Director Hon Dr. Douglas C. Schmidt provides an overview of DOT&E’s Strategy and Implementation in this 17 minute video.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942235
    VIRIN: 241101-D-JV148-1001
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110659512
    Length: 00:17:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    DOT&E
    DOT&E Strategy & Implementation
    Director Operational Test & Evaluation

