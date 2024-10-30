Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Triad: Garrison Command Team November Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col Sheyla Baez and Command Sergeant Major Thomas Calarco give an update about the month of November at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. Reflecting on the importance of service, safety, and civic duty.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 14:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 942234
    VIRIN: 241101-A-CV950-9809
    Filename: DOD_110659486
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Triad: Garrison Command Team November Update, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Garrison Command Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download