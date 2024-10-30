Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col Sheyla Baez and Command Sergeant Major Thomas Calarco give an update about the month of November at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. Reflecting on the importance of service, safety, and civic duty.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 14:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|942234
|VIRIN:
|241101-A-CV950-9809
|Filename:
|DOD_110659486
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Triad: Garrison Command Team November Update, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
