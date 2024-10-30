Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paralegal of the Year Competition: Confidence Obstacle Course

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by James Jones 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fort Sill Staff Judge Advocate hosted the Paralegal of the Year Competition Oct. 28-Nov. 1, to determine who is the top paralegal on the installation. On Oct. 30, Soldiers underwent an endurance based training at the confidence obstacle course to test their physical limits.

