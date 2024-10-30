Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CCAF Degree Interview

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Josie Adney, Beale Air Force Base Education Center deputy chief of education and training, explains what a Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) degree is and how an Airman can acquire their CCAF from Air University by starting with going to their base's education center. She discusses the benefits on acquiring a CCAF degree, either building up an Airman's Enlisted Performance Report/Board and creating promotional opportunities, or helping them in career ambitions after separation from the military. She also discusses how easy it is for Airman to acquire a degree, as Basic Military Training, Technical Training School, upgrade training, and Professional Military Training provide most of the needed education credits, while the last five needed courses could be completed for free through testing at the education center or through a college using tuition assistance (TA) from the Air Force. She explains how a CCAF, as an Associates degree, puts Airmen at already halfway towards a Bachelor's degree, giving the 60 of the 120 needed credits, while the remaining credits could be acquired for free using TA while in service, or for free using their GI Bill benefits after separation from the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 12:41
    TAGS

    Education Center
    tuition assistance
    CCAF
    Air University
    Community College of the Air Force degree

