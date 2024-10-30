CCAF Degree Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Josie Adney, Beale Air Force Base Education Center deputy chief of education and training, explains what a Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) degree is and how an Airman can acquire their CCAF from Air University by starting with going to their base's education center. She discusses the benefits on acquiring a CCAF degree, either building up an Airman's Enlisted Performance Report/Board and creating promotional opportunities, or helping them in career ambitions after separation from the military. She also discusses how easy it is for Airman to acquire a degree, as Basic Military Training, Technical Training School, upgrade training, and Professional Military Training provide most of the needed education credits, while the last five needed courses could be completed for free through testing at the education center or through a college using tuition assistance (TA) from the Air Force. She explains how a CCAF, as an Associates degree, puts Airmen at already halfway towards a Bachelor's degree, giving the 60 of the 120 needed credits, while the remaining credits could be acquired for free using TA while in service, or for free using their GI Bill benefits after separation from the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)