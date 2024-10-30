Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bryant promoted to colonel

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Video by Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gregory Bryant is promoted to the rank of Colonel with the help of his family during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2024. Bryant is the vice director of the Ohio National Guard Human Resources Office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

    TAGS

    promotion
    Air National Guard
    Colonel
    Airman
    National Guard

