    Charlie Company Day Movement Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, perform the Day Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 28, 2024. During BWT recruits learn the basics of combat survival and advanced rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

