Recruits with Charlie Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, perform the Day Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 28, 2024. During BWT recruits learn the basics of combat survival and advanced rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 12:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942220
|VIRIN:
|241028-M-QW512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110659262
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Charlie Company Day Movement Course, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.