    Division Newport's development, integration of cutting-edge payloads crucial to undersea warfare

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Leif Heimbold 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    November’s technical focus theme is “Payload Integration,” which puts the spotlight on the crucial interfaces and processes that are essential to incorporating new capabilities into the submarine platform, highlighted by the work of the Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department.

