U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua, Waggoner, 122nd Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Hoopingarner, 122nd Fighter Wing command chief, brief Airmen on upcoming events and announcements at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Nov. 2, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 14:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942216
|VIRIN:
|241031-Z-BX530-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110659224
|Length:
|00:06:50
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 122nd Fighter Wing November 2024 commander's video, by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard