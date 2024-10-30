334th FGS helps generate night sorties for aircrew training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 334th Fighter Generation Squadron helps enable F-15E Strike Eagle training for aircrew during "Super Nights," generating night sorties in support of readiness and airpower at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, during the first half of October 2024. Training at night enables student pilots to be prepared for a variety of different flying environments, improving their ability to generate F-15E airpower. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)