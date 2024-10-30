Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    334th FGS helps generate night sorties for aircrew training

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    The 334th Fighter Generation Squadron helps enable F-15E Strike Eagle training for aircrew during "Super Nights," generating night sorties in support of readiness and airpower at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, during the first half of October 2024. Training at night enables student pilots to be prepared for a variety of different flying environments, improving their ability to generate F-15E airpower. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 12:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942204
    VIRIN: 241010-F-FX978-1001
    Filename: DOD_110659180
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 334th FGS helps generate night sorties for aircrew training, by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing

