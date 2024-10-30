The 334th Fighter Generation Squadron helps enable F-15E Strike Eagle training for aircrew during "Super Nights," generating night sorties in support of readiness and airpower at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, during the first half of October 2024. Training at night enables student pilots to be prepared for a variety of different flying environments, improving their ability to generate F-15E airpower. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 12:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942204
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-FX978-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110659180
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 334th FGS helps generate night sorties for aircrew training, by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
