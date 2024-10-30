Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Los Angeles Rams - Veterans Day - Staff Sgt. Antonio Ruvalcaba

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LONDONDERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Antonio Ruvalcaba, a soldier with the 424th Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC), gives a shout out to veterans and the Los Angeles Rams for Veteran's Day in Londonderry, New Hampshire October 31, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 12:04
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 942197
    VIRIN: 241031-A-OE370-5898
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110659143
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: LONDONDERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Hometown: LONDONDERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Los Angeles Rams - Veterans Day - Staff Sgt. Antonio Ruvalcaba, by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Veteran's Day

    TAGS

    Veteran's Day
    Rams
    USARC
    NFLRams
    LARams
    424 EVCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download